Drag show to raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

BRUNSWICK — Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide is preventable. On Thursday, June 15 volunteers and supporters will be joining our inaugural Shantay You Stay: A Drag Show to Fight Suicide at Bolos in Brunswick to support the LGBTQ+ Community and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Maine Chapter. The show will begin at 8 p.m. This fundraising drag show supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, advocacy, and research programs, and the organization’s bold goal to reduce the annual rate of suicide 20 percent by 2025.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death among young people in the United States, with LGBTQ+ youth being four times more likely to seriously consider suicide, to make a plan for suicide, and to attempt suicide versus their peers. Studies show that 40 percent of transgender adults have attempted suicide in their lifetime, compared to less than 5 percent of the general U.S. population.

Shantay You Stay is one of many Drag Shows being held by AFSP chapters nationwide this year. Funds raised at Shantay You Stay will support AFSP’s advocacy efforts, including helping fund the National Advocacy Forum, where AFSP volunteers visit Washington, D.C. annually to advocate for access to mental health services.

“These events are about creating greater awareness for mental health and suicide prevention,” said Dr. Christine Moutier, AFSP chief medical officer. “Participants supporting Shantay You Stay are doing their part to change the conversation about mental health conditions. Their public support of suicide prevention is the first step in making people realize that taking care of one’s mental health is the smart, strong thing to do.”

Before the show begins, there will be a short opening ceremony.

To register for this event, visit afsp.org/mainedrag.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.