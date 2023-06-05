The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Sarah Leighton is the director of Sierra Club Maine and a resident of Belfast.

There are few things more rejuvenating than strolling on the rocky shores of Penobscot Bay. Whenever there’s an opportunity, I’ll head over with my dog, Nixie, to Moose Point State Park or Sears Island — both just minutes from my home in Belfast. With the wind rushing off the water, the salty air is cool no matter what time of year we visit. While walking I listen to the rolling waves echoing along the shore and am tempted to close my eyes and pretend, just for a moment, that our pristine natural environment is no longer under threat.

Unfortunately, no amount of willful ignorance will change the truth — that the climate crisis continues to barrel towards us, and every day there is less time to change the trajectory of our future.

The climate crisis requires swift, bold action. We must use every tool at our disposal to transition away from a fossil fuel-based economy to a new, equitable, renewable energy economy. As Mainers, we are tremendously lucky because the Gulf of Maine is home to one of the most significant renewable resources in the entire Eastern U.S. That same wind that keeps the mosquitos off the beach will provide a stable and affordable source of electricity, protecting Maine people and businesses from the volatile price spikes due to heavy reliance on dirty oil and gas, with the ultimate potential of tens of gigawatts of wind generation capacity. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, offshore wind can be a major clean energy source for the New England electric grid — and conveniently, the winds in the Gulf of Maine are strongest in the winter months when Maine’s energy use is the highest.

Penobscot Bay has been identified as an ideal location for a proposed offshore wind marshaling port due the deep waters and space available for construction. To prepare for Maine’s development of a floating offshore wind research array and future commercial development in the Gulf of Maine, the Maine Department of Transportation is leading the effort to develop a new launch port. Through the Offshore Wind Port Advisory Group, Searsport has been identified as the most likely place for development, with proposed locations on either Mack Point or Sears Island.

While Sierra Club strongly supports the development of substantial wind resources for electricity generation, we have also been staunch advocates to protect and preserve Sears Island. As we build a new renewable economy, we will face difficult choices that force us to balance speed, equity and long-term impacts. We must also minimize effects on wildlife and ecosystems to the greatest extent possible to avoid accelerating the ongoing biodiversity crisis. Environmentally responsible offshore wind energy projects can spur economic development, create jobs in coastal communities, improve energy security, and dramatically cut pollution. That’s why we believe the best precedent for this transition is to construct the new wind port on the industrial site, Mack Point, while fully utilizing all federal funds currently available to offset the financial costs.

Sierra Club Maine also supports the critical need to develop offshore wind through several bills this legislative session. To promote port development with strong labor standards, we’re advocating for L.D. 1818: An Act Regarding Port Facilities Relating to Offshore Wind Power Projects. And to develop offshore wind responsibly, equitably, and to create maximum benefits for Mainers, we’re supporting L.D. 1895: An Act Regarding the Procurement of Energy from Offshore Wind Resources.

Please consider contacting Gov. Janet Mills and the Maine DOT to urge them to protect Sears Island and develop Mack Point and reach out to your local legislator about supporting L.D. 1818 and L.D. 1895.

A transition to a renewable energy economy has the opportunity to bring enormous benefits to Maine workers and businesses and offshore wind is a critical piece of the puzzle. I can’t wait to someday see turbines launched into Penobscot Bay and this beautiful area I call home becoming a symbol for our clean energy future. Whichever way the wind is blowing, we must harness it.