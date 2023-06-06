THOMASTON — Get ready for an unforgettable evening of music as Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dave Gutter takes the stage for a solo concert at Watts Hall on Saturday, June 10.

Gutter, renowned as one of the most perceptive and enigmatic lyricists of his time, has made a significant impact on the music industry. As the founder, vocalist, and frontman of indie rock groups Rustic Overtones, Paranoid Social Club, and Armies, Gutter’s talent extends far beyond his captivating performances. He is also an accomplished singer/songwriter, composer, and producer, having collaborated with legendary artists such as David Bowie, Imogen Heap, and Gramatik, to name a few.

With songs that have been licensed by prominent platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO, Gutter’s compositions have resonated with audiences both across Maine and worldwide. His song “Letter to the President” is even taught at Harvard as part of a literary class on protest music. Additionally, the history of New Orleans music at Berklee School of Music includes Gutter’s iconic “Stomping Ground,” performed by Aaron Neville and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band.

In recognition of his outstanding contribution to American roots music, Dave Gutter was honored with a Grammy Award in 2023 for Best American Roots Performance. The winning song, “Stompin’ Ground,” was co-written with Eric Krasno of Soulive and Lettuce and featured on the soundtrack of the acclaimed documentary “Take Me To The River: New Orleans.”

The concert will take place at Watts Hall, located at 174 Main Street in Thomaston. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $28 at the door, if available. To secure your spot, purchase advance tickets online at https://wattshallthomaston.com.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a cash bar provided by the Block Saloon. Additionally, a selection of concessions will be available by donation. Watts Hall is situated on the second floor of the historic Watts Block building, and an ADA accessible elevator is available for anyone who requires assistance.

Watts Hall Community Arts, a nonprofit organization entrusted by the Town of Thomaston, is dedicated to managing and promoting the use of the second floor of Watts Hall. For those interested in learning more about the organization or volunteer opportunities, please contact Managing Director Kendray Rodriguez at wattshallcommunityarts@gmail.com.