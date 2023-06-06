PORTLAND — In honor of the Feast of Corpus Christi (also known as the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ) on Sunday, June 11, parishes around Maine are planning outdoor Eucharistic processions and other special events to celebrate the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist, recalling the institution of the Eucharist at the Last Supper. The feast is often marked by Eucharistic processions, during which the Blessed Sacrament is carried in a monstrance through the church and into the streets. Many also spend time in Eucharistic adoration on the solemnity. Here is a list of special events confirmed for this weekend (alphabetically by city/town):

Auburn

Fr. Robert Vaillancourt will lead an hour of eucharistic adoration following the Sunday, June 11, 11 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Church on 8 Sacred Heart Place.

Belfast

A eucharistic procession and Benediction will follow the 8:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, June 11, at St. Francis of Assisi Church on 81 Court Street.

Camden

A eucharistic procession and Benediction will follow the 11 a.m. Mass on Sunday, June 11, at Our Lady of Good Hope Church on 7 Union Street.

Cherryfield

A eucharistic procession will be held following the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, June 11, at St. Michael Church on 51 Elm Street.

Farmington

A eucharistic procession will be held following the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, June 11, at St. Joseph Church on 133 Middle Street in Farmington. An extended period of eucharistic adoration will be offered at the church immediately following the procession until Benediction at 4:45 p.m.

Gorham

St. Anthony of Padua Parish will celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi on Sunday, June 11, with a day of healing at St. Anne Church on 299 Main Street. The day will begin with Mass at 8 a.m., followed by adoration at 9:30 a.m. A eucharistic procession will be held at 10:30 a.m., preceding an 11 a.m. Mass. Following the Mass, adoration will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 4 p.m., concluding with Benediction.

Houlton

A eucharistic procession will be held following the Sunday, June 11, 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary of the Visitation Church on 110 Military Street.

Jay

Eucharistic adoration will be offered at St. Rose of Lima Church on 1 Church Street on Sunday, June 11, following the 8:30 a.m. Mass until noon.

Lewiston

A eucharistic holy hour will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, in the chapel of the Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul on 122 Ash Street. A reception with light refreshments will follow.

Millinocket

Fr. Dominic Savio will celebrate Mass on Saturday, June 10, at 4 p.m. at St. Martin of Tours Church, located on 19 Colby Street. Following the Mass, the Knights of Columbus will lead a eucharistic procession.

Old Town

A eucharistic procession will be held following the Sunday, June 11, 10 a.m. Mass at Holy Family Church on 429 Main Street. The procession will be around the block. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament will precede Mass starting at 8 a.m.

Portland

A eucharistic procession through Portland will be held following the 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday, June 11, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on 307 Congress Street. The procession will stop at all churches on the peninsula (about a 2.5 mile walk). For more information, contact the parish at 207-773-7746.

Rockland

A eucharistic procession and Benediction will follow the 8 a.m. Mass on Sunday, June 11, at St. Bernard Church on 150 Broadway.

Rumford

A eucharistic procession will be held at the conclusion of the 9:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, June 11, at St. Athanasius & St. John Church on 126 Maine Avenue.

Sanford

Eucharistic adoration and Benediction will be held after the 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday, June 11, at Holy Family Church on 66 North Avenue.

South Portland

A eucharistic procession will be held following the 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday, June 11, at Holy Cross Church on 124 Cottage Road.

Winslow

An outdoor Mass will be held at the Grotto at St. John the Baptist Church on 26 Monument Street on Sunday, June 11, at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome but you are asked to bring your own chair. In case of rain, the Mass will be celebrated inside the church. All are also invited to join Corpus Christi Parish in praying a novena on June 2-10. You can either pray on your own or join the Fraternity of Secular Franciscans via Zoom each night at 7 p.m.

Yarmouth

The Parish of the Holy Eucharist will hold a Corpus Christi procession around the town of Yarmouth following the 8 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Church, located on 326 Main Street, on Sunday, June 11. Breakfast will be provided in the parish hall following the procession. The church will also be open for adoration all night starting on Saturday, June 10, at 5 p.m. through Sunday, June 11, at 7:45 a.m. Prayers will be offered each hour. Eucharistic guardians are needed. To sign up, please contact Kim Lovett at pothe@portlanddiocese.org.

While the Last Supper is also commemorated on Holy Thursday, the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ focuses solely on the gift of the Eucharist. The mood is also more joyous than that felt on Holy Thursday, the day before Christ’s passion and death. In the United States, the Feast of Corpus Christi is celebrated on the Sunday after Trinity Sunday. It serves as a sign of common faith, adoration, and acknowledgement that our worship of Jesus calls us to offer a pledge of undivided love and offering of ourselves to the service of others. To bring the Blessed Sacrament into the public provides a unique opportunity for him to move people in ways that we do not know and may never understand. It is also an opportunity to unite ourselves to his prayer to the Father that all people find salvation and fulfillment in him, especially praying that his grace move the hearts of the people.

For more information, visit the Feast of Corpus Christi section on the diocesan website at www.portlanddiocese.org/feast-corpus-christi.