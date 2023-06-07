Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

It has recently come to my attention that there is legislation being drafted that would expand abortion law in the state. I think the current Maine law already provides sufficient coverage for abortion access and women’s health care, allowing abortions to be performed up until the baby is deemed “viable,” which is well over halfway through the pregnancy at roughly 24 weeks. I believe legislation to expand abortion law, by removing the fetal viability standard, is extreme and unnecessary and would cause Maine law to align with some of the most radical abortion policy in the country.

Life is a sacred, special gift, and recently becoming a new mom has shown me that now more than ever before. I think any woman who has had the privilege of being pregnant knows that with every movement and every kick that is felt, a miracle, a person with their own unique DNA from the moment of conception is growing inside of her. Babies are the epitome of innocence and the future of our society and this great state. When abortion is already legal and services are already offered, people should ask themselves, what benefit does passing this new legislation provide?

Every baby deserves a chance at life, and this proposed legislation strips these new babies from ever even having the chance of life outside the womb. When it comes time to consider and vote on issues such as this, I urge everyone to really think about what this legislation would allow, and to say no.

Abigail Collins

Brewer