MACHIAS — All are invited to the Machias ATV Jamboree on Saturday, June 24 with a twilight ride and pre-party on the evening of Friday June 23. The event is hosted by Whitney’s Tri-Town Marine and sponsored by the Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, Town of Machias, Sunrise Trail Coalition, and the Downeast Coastal Conservancy. This family friendly fun filled fundraiser is for everyone, not just ATV riders.

On Friday evening the Twilight ATV Ride led by the Machias Ridge Riders Trail Club will begin at Middle River Park in Machias at 7 p.m. At 7:30 the pre-party will begin at the Inn at Schoppee Farm, to which all are invited with or without ATVs to enjoy live music by The Stillwaters Band, food, and games.

On Saturday the ATV Jamboree will kick off at 9 a.m. with both an ATV and walking scavenger hunt starting at Middle River Park. There will be vendors, crafters, lots of food, and over $5,000 worth of prizes to be won. At 4 p.m. come join or enjoy the ATV parade starting at Middle River Park and going south on US Rt 1. Following the parade, the prize winners will be announced.

You must be present to win. Then relax and enjoy live music by Cook N Lamb and Steele Hill Band.

Tickets to win over $5,000 in prizes will be for sale prior to the event at Whitney’s Tri-Town Marine and at the event until 4 p.m. The proceeds of the ticket sales will go to Sunrise Trail Coalition and Machias Ridge Rider Trail Club. The Down East Sunrise Trail is 87 miles and the longest off-road trail on the East Coast Greenway. This trail is open to everybody and provides an opportunity to experience the natural beauty Down East Maine has to offer. The trail is maintained by the Down East Sunrise Coalition and the many trail clubs including Machias Ridge Rider Trail Club.

For more information please visit our web page at www.machiasatvjamboree.com, visit us on Facebook, or email info@machiaschamber.org. Please join us for what promises to be a fun event for all.