MACHIAS — For the first time in more than 60 years, a Knights of Columbus fundraiser will be held in the Machias area on Saturday, June 17. A pancake breakfast is set for the St. Peter the Fisherman Parish Hall, located on 42 Broadway Street in Machias, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission is $10 per person with children five and under eating for free.

All proceeds will benefit the “Faith in Action” program sponsored by the new Knights of Columbus Council #188, established earlier this year with 21 members from Holy Name of Jesus Church in Machias, Sacred Heart Church in Lubec, and St. Michael the Archangel Church in Cherryfield.

Local councils are the basic building block of the Knights, working to assist with the needs of its parish and community through faithful evaluation of what programs, initiatives, and activities would help.

“It really is incredible that in such a rural, dispersed community as Washington County, Maine, 21 men came together in order to form this council,” said Tristan Harrington, the council’s Grand Knight. “It is very exciting to think that there is a historical legacy here that we are carrying on.”

Maine Knights of Columbus State Deputy Jon Harvey and officers from Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Lewiston, and Madawaska traveled to the parish in late January to install the new Knights.

“For several months, the membership team of the Maine State Council worked with [Fr. Johnson Sacreties, HGN, parish administrator] to organize the new council. We quickly registered more than enough men to create it, and we were so pleased to conduct a degree ceremony at Holy Name of Jesus Church in Machias,” said John Harvey, Maine Knights of Columbus state deputy.

The new council meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church. The Knights are already leading the Rosary at all three churches prior to Masses on the second weekend of each month.

“I think it’s valuable for our parish to have an active council because it strengthens the unity of our community,” said Harrington. “Our events will bring people together at one geographic place more often, which is good for our ability to express our faith. I also think that it makes better fathers and better members of our community as far as role models for younger people, for them to see what a Knight is and what they’re doing.”

“The vision for each member is to change their life, deepen and enrich their faith, strengthen their family, and build better lives for those who so desperately need help,” says Fr. Sacreties. “I have great confidence that these men of our churches will be a great help to our parish and community through their faith and support.”

For more information about the Knights of Columbus Council #188 or if you are interested in joining the council, call 207-255-3731.