A man critically injured in last Wednesday’s Casco crash has died.

Two vehicles crashed about 6:52 a.m. on Tenney Hill Road, causing one to leave the road and strike a stand of hardwood trees, according to Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the vehicle’s occupants, 19-year-old Dylan Chretien of Bridgton, died at the scene, and the other, 20-year-old Nicholas Centofanti of Casco, was airlifted to Maine Medical Center in Portland with critical injuries.

Centofanti later succumbed to his injuries, Joyce said Monday morning.

Police still haven’t said what caused the crash, though speeding is considered a contributing factor. Last week, police suggested the two vehicles may have been drag racing at the time of the crash.

“There is belief that maybe these cars were drag racing,” Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce told CBS affiliate WGME. “If so, clearly it was a needless crash that didn’t have to happen.”

The second vehicle had three occupants, all in their teens and early 20s. None of those occupants has been identified. It’s not clear yet whether the vehicles had crashed into each other before the crash.

No additional information has been released because of the ongoing investigation.