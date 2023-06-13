NEW SWEDEN — The annual New Sweden Midsommar Festival returns Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18 – no admission charge. The festival features Swedish costumes, dancing, music, gift shop and crafts. Food will be available for purchase with a smorgasbord, meatball supper, and lunch in the park.

Events will be at the New Sweden Historical Museum, Thomas Park, and other areas throughout the Swedish Colony.

For more, please contact Debbie Blanchette and Kathy Robinson of the Midsommar Committee at 207-896-5874.