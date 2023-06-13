ORONO — University of Maine students provided free hearing screenings for athletes who participated in the Special Olympics Maine 2023 State Summer Games on June 10.

Through multiple tests, the screenings — administered in Dunn Hall — determined whether athletes were experiencing hearing loss. Every year, the clinic benefits hundreds of competitors with intellectual disabilities at the summer games event, and has also been made available to their coaches and parents.

Amy Booth, UMaine staff audiologist and principal lecturer, says 16 students from the Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders — three undergraduates and 13 graduate students — volunteered for the event. They examined athletes’ ear canals, tested how well their cochlea responded to sound, evaluated their middle ear function and identified the lowest sound they could hear, all while using various tools such as otoscopes, otoacoustic emission equipment, audiometers and tympanometers.

With guidance from Booth, students decided whether each athlete they examined experienced hearing loss and the extent of the loss, determined if the loss was temporary or permanent, provided recommendations for additional treatment, and where athletes could receive follow-up services. Booth says the clinic also taught students how to act fast when their equipment malfunctioned or they experienced any other issues to maintain the flow of foot traffic.

“We really couldn’t do what we do without having the students and Amy helping out,” says Phil Geelhoed, president and CEO of Special Olympics Maine. “People with intellectual disabilities are 50–60 percent less likely to get the health care they need, so it’s really critical for us to help provide and expand their access to vital support services. Having students start out providing care at a young age will help ensure that people with intellectual disabilities can obtain the treatment they need from talented providers throughout their lives.”

Seraphina Hodgson, a rising junior studying communications and sciences disorders, served as the clinic coordinator. She helped Booth set up before the event, tested the equipment and answered questions from her peers as they evaluated the athletes.

Hodgson says she volunteered as the clinic coordinator to gain hands-on experience in audiology and because she was confident Booth would support her. As an athlete and member of the UMaine Women’s Basketball team, she also says she was excited to get a behind the scenes look at how the Special Olympics operates.

“I’ve never done this before, and it was exciting working under Amy. And it was super cool getting the experience of working with all of the athletes,” Hodgson says. “When you’re in class, that’s one thing. But to actually see it first hand, I think that makes a world of difference.”

Booth managed the audiology clinic at the summer games with help from Kirsha Jo Finemore, UMaine alumna and chief audiologist for Waldo County General Hospital. Service stations were held in classrooms used by the UMaine School of Nursing.

“This is very generous of nursing to allow us to use their space,” Booth says.

The Healthy Hearing clinic is part of the Special Olympics Healthy Athletes program, for which Booth serves as clinical director in Maine.

Healthy Hearing is one of eight Healthy Athletes programs offered globally by Special Olympics to provide competitors free health screenings and information in a fun and welcoming environment. Special Olympics Maine offered three programs at this year’s summer games: Healthy Hearing, Special Smiles and Fit Feet. Athletes who participated in the audiology clinic this year received multiple gifts, and those who need hearing aids will receive them as well as follow-up services at no charge through Starkey Cares providers throughout Maine.

Booth has coordinated audiology services for the Special Olympics Maine State Summer Games for about 20 years. Providing students hands-on learning experiences in audiology and helping people with intellectual disabilities who may otherwise not receive the treatment they need motivates Booth to help out.

The Healthy Hearing services during the Special Olympics Maine event is one of several experiential learning opportunities offered at UMaine for students interested in studying audiology, alongside classes with hands-on learning activities, volunteering at the at the Audiology Clinic — directed by Booth — and internships with local organizations like the Penobscot Community Health Center.