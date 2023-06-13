The man accused of attempting to abduct a Bangor store clerk during a Sunday night robbery has been arrested.

Jeremy Clifford, 29, has been charged with robbery, kidnapping, theft and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Clifford allegedly entered the Circle K on Broadway about 11:45 p.m. and brandished a weapon.

The Circle K clerk pushed a panic button to alert police.

Clifford allegedly stole items, threatened and then attempted to abduct the clerk, who managed to escape, according to McAmbley.

He then allegedly stole the clerk’s silver 2001 Toyota Avalon.

Clifford was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in Lincoln, McAmbley said Monday evening.