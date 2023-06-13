Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to high 50s from north to south, with clouds and scattered showers moving in across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
State flag becomes flashpoint over what it means to be a Mainer
On Monday, the House of Representatives voted to let voters decide whether Maine should restore the original 1901 flag.
Hot-button issues are on the ballot in Maine’s Tuesday elections
Here are some of the reasons to turn up at your polling places today.
Midcoast school district asks for more than 14 percent funding hike
Voters in Searsport and Stockton Springs will vote on the budget on Tuesday.
Camden businesses decry new parking fees and enforcement
Implementing paid parking in Camden is projected to bring in about $90,000 in revenue for the midcoast town.
Does Bangor need a new jail? Here are the arguments on both sides.
The Hammond Street jail was first built in 1869 and last renovated more than three decades ago.
Bangor approves umbrella art installation that will blanket downtown this summer
The Mary Poppins-inspired display is intended to bring color to otherwise mundane city streets and shade pedestrians from the summer sun.
Former Lee Academy coach and teacher charged with sexually abusing a student
If convicted, Michael Richardson, 28, faces up to five years in prison.
Maine man guilty of assaulting police in Jan. 6 riot will be sentenced Tuesday
Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, was first Mainer charged for participating in the mob that forced its way into the Capitol.
A strange deformity caused this 19th-century Mainer’s head to sink below his shoulders
The sight of Leonard Trask frightened some and inspired morbid curiosity in others.
Maine lacks help for parents trying to overcome addiction
In much of Maine recovery housing for mothers and their kids is hard to find.
See what you’d look like as a Marvel superhero archer at this Brewer event
Participants will get a free custom Marvel Studios poster, along with other prizes and giveaways.
This Maine river is a hidden whitewater paddling gem
“For decades, challenging the Cathance has been a rite of spring for members of my outdoor club, the Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society.”
Knowing what type of soil is in your garden will help you decide what to plant
There are four different types of soil and different plants grow best in each.
In other Maine news …
Lawmakers consider longshot bid to expand ranked voting to governor races
The biggest questions in the Maine Legislature’s last few weeks
Rights group may seek federal probe of Maine indigent defense system
Boy burned in Franklin vehicle fire flown to Boston hospital
Autopsy delayed and details scant in death of woman found in Southwest Harbor
25-year-old motorcyclist killed in Blue Hill crash
Washington County’s last maternity unit gets creative to stay open
Baristas plan to picket outside Brunswick coffee shop
2nd man dies after last week’s Casco crash
Portland homeless encampment death not suspicious
Lobsterman catches 2 rare orange lobsters in Portland harbor