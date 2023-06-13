Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to high 50s from north to south, with clouds and scattered showers moving in across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

On Monday, the House of Representatives voted to let voters decide whether Maine should restore the original 1901 flag.

Here are some of the reasons to turn up at your polling places today.

Voters in Searsport and Stockton Springs will vote on the budget on Tuesday.

Implementing paid parking in Camden is projected to bring in about $90,000 in revenue for the midcoast town.

The Hammond Street jail was first built in 1869 and last renovated more than three decades ago.

The Mary Poppins-inspired display is intended to bring color to otherwise mundane city streets and shade pedestrians from the summer sun.

If convicted, Michael Richardson, 28, faces up to five years in prison.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, was first Mainer charged for participating in the mob that forced its way into the Capitol.

The sight of Leonard Trask frightened some and inspired morbid curiosity in others.

In much of Maine recovery housing for mothers and their kids is hard to find.

Participants will get a free custom Marvel Studios poster, along with other prizes and giveaways.

“For decades, challenging the Cathance has been a rite of spring for members of my outdoor club, the Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society.”

There are four different types of soil and different plants grow best in each.

