Two motorcyclists that were injured in a Stockton Springs hit-and-run crash are offering a $5,000 reward for information on the vehicle involved.

The motorcycle carrying two people was struck at the intersection of Route 1 and Harris Road in Stockton Springs on May 28, according to state police. Both motorcyclists were seriously injured and transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Officials believe that the motorcyclists were struck by a white pickup.

The pickup truck is believed to be an older model white GMC/Chevy four-door pickup that had black tire rims and a small white sticker on the back window, and would have front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076.