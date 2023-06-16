Beads of rain shone silver on leaves and fern fronds and spiderwebs. It had been a soggy, gloomy week, and the sun was still hiding behind a thick blanket of clouds. But for the moment, it wasn’t raining, and I was determined to make the most of it.

I’d never been to the Starr and Virginia Lampson Preserve before. Straddling the border between Castine and Penobscot, the 21-acre preserve is owned and managed by the Maine Coast Heritage Trust. It features a half-mile loop trail that travels through meadows and forestland to visit the shore of the Bagaduce River.

My dog, Juno, joined me for the outing. And I’ll be honest, she had a little bit too much energy for my liking. Zipping back and forth on the end of her leash, she tested my patience as I tried to photograph wildflowers and butterflies. But when she fell asleep on my lap later that afternoon, I was glad to have given her that experience.

Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

The trail began as a mowed path through a meadow that sloped down to the water. Daisies, buttercups and pink-purple flowerheads of clover dotted the vibrant green landscape. Pale yellow cabbage butterflies flitted about, as well as a black-and-orange variety that I think were checkerspots of some sort.

The Bagaduce River is tidal in that area and filled with salt, seaweed and crabs. I’ve explored it by kayak a few times, thanks to the expert tour guides at Castine Kayak Adventures. The currents and eddies, formed by the ever-changing tide, are no joke.

The preserve features about 1,500 feet of the river shoreline, on a small cove called Grindle’s Eddy. It’s also home to Smelt Brook, which flows into the Bagaduce. As we hiked the loop trail clockwise, a side trail led us to that outlet.

We approached the grassy riverbank and a great blue heron took flight from where it had been hunting in the shallows. A lone seal rested on a ledge just offshore. At first, I thought it was a seal-shaped boulder, but then it slid into the water and swam away.

A few boats were anchored nearby, off the dock at Seal Ledge Marina. Cormorants balanced on their round, white mooring buoys, wings outstretched to dry.

The Starr and Virginia Lampson Preserve in Castine is home to a beautiful evergreen forest. A well-maintained, half-mile trail travels through the preserve, visiting the banks of the Bagaduce River. Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

Returning to the loop trail, we soon entered a forest filled with moss and a variety of ferns. There I saw an interesting yellow flower that looked similar to a devil’s paintbrush or a dandelion, but with some differences, including pointed green leaves around the edges of the flower. Curious about it, I used an app called Seek to tentatively identify it as meadow salsify.

Meadow salsify is a nonnative plant that’s become widespread throughout the United States and Canada. A member of the aster family, it has a bunch of common names, including yellow goat’s beard, noonflower and Jack-go-to-bed-at-noon. Its flowers often close by noon on sunny days, according to the North Carolina State University Extension.

Like dandelions, the plant is edible. In fact, its roots taste a bit like parsnips when cooked, according to a fact sheet provided online by the U.S. Forest Service. Others claim the roots taste like oysters, which has resulted in another common name: oyster plant. And when roasted and ground, the roots can also be used as a coffee substitute.

If you’re interested in learning about wild plants, but consider yourself a novice like me, I have one bit of advice that’ll make the task a little less daunting: Learn about just one plant at a time. Trust me, you won’t be bored. Each flower and tree and sedge has unique characteristics that will likely wow you. But if you try to learn everything at once, you might miss some amazing details.

With all the hiking I do, you’d think that I’d be used to the beauty of Maine forests by now. But the evergreen forest of the Lampson Preserve took me by surprise. Spruce and fir trees stood at different heights, with some shorter than me and others towering above. New, light green needles grew at the tips of branches. Something about the sight — and the scent of the needles — instantly put me at ease.

Credit: Courtesy of Aislinn Sarnacki

About halfway around the loop, a side trail traveled out onto a point covered with cedar trees. I could see the water beyond their slender trunks. It was flowing toward the open ocean, pulled by the tide. There Juno ran around on mounds of seaweed while a bald eagle soared past. Across the river, tall evergreens lined the bank of Jones Point in Brooksville.

From there, the loop trail traveled steadily uphill through a dense forest. In an area with ferns and a variety of other understory plants, I found jack-in-the-pulpits, which are among my favorite spring flowers. Then we were back at the meadow, and the loop closed.

With a wild puppy on leash, I didn’t have the luxury to stop and look for birds. But I did enjoy their songs throughout the hike. I’ve no doubt that the preserve is a wonderful place for birding.

EBird is an online database where birders can record what they see. At Lampson Preserve, 63 different bird species have been recorded by a handful of visitors since February of this year. Just a couple of weeks ago, observations included a killdeer, tree swallow, osprey, broad-winged hawk, belted kingfisher, cedar waxwing, ovenbird, American redstart, northern parula and magnolia warbler.

According to the MCHT website, monarch butterflies often visit the meadows, as do white-tailed deer.

MCHT acquired the property through a donation in 1998. Later, it was named in tribute to previous landowners. The trails are for foot traffic only. Dogs are permitted but must be kept under control. Access is free. To learn more and to see a trail map, visit mcht.org.

After our visit, Juno and I headed to the nearby Tills Point Preserve in Penobscot, another MCHT property with a half-mile trail. It was a great way to extend our adventure and enjoy the area a bit more before driving home.