State lawmakers have approved a measure to enact key recommendations from a special council created by Gov. Janet Mills last year to improve how the Maine National Guard responds to sexual assault and sexual harassment in its ranks.

After a House vote Tuesday, the Maine Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would codify recommendations that came from the permanent Advisory Council on Military Sexual Trauma. It faces further action in both chambers before going to the Democratic governor for approval.

Mills established the council last year as one of several responses to a Bangor Daily News series that exposed a culture on the Army side that is permissive of sexual abuse, retaliates against soldiers who come forward and causes lasting harm that drives women out of the service.

The council issued a report in December 2022 that identified how the guard can increase reporting of sexual assaults, prevent sexual trauma, improve communication with law enforcement, better support victims and provide ways for victims to alert higher-ups of problems when they report or participate in investigations.

Rep. Morgan Rielly, D-Westbrook, introduced the legislation this session that would implement those recommendations.

Last month, the Legislature’s veterans committee heard from lawmakers, domestic and sexual violence survivor advocates, and a district attorney who testified in favor of a bill aimed to codify recommendations that came from the permanent Advisory Council on Military Sexual Trauma.

The proposed law would require the adjutant general to give the committee a report every December, that would include the number of sexual assault and harassment reports by gender; the results of an anonymous survey on the same subject; data on new members; and a breakdown of discharges and promotions by gender.

The bill also establishes paid leave for full-time or part-time members of the Maine National Guard who report being sexually assaulted or harassed by another member of the guard, as well as paid leave for the alleged perpetrator.

The measure passed the House Monday without a roll call vote and the Senate approved the measure Wednesday afternoon with a roll call vote. Thirty-one senators voted in favor of the bill while three Republicans — Sens. Brad Farrin of Norridgewock, Matt Pouliot of Augusta and Jeff Timberlake of Turner voted against it.