WORCESTER, Massachusetts — The following local residents were named to Clark University’s spring 2023 dean’s list:

Zoe L. Ellingwood, of Hampden, was named to first honors.

Sam M. Quesnel, of Hampden, was named to second honors.

Gabe M. Schmick, of Bangor, was named to second honors.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.