Eight attorneys from Murray Plumb & Murray have been recognized by Super Lawyers for embodying excellence in the practice of law.

The following have been selected to the 2023 Maine Super Lawyers list.

Drew Anderson – Real Estate

Drew Anderson is a Partner and Chair of the Real Estate & Finance Practice Group at Murray Plumb & Murray. He is a resident of Portland.

Chris Branson – Business/Corporate

Chris Branson is a Partner and Chair of the Business & Corporate Law Practice Group at Murray Plumb & Murray. He lives in Falmouth.

Maria Fox – Alternative Dispute Resolution

Maria Fox is a Partner at Murray Plumb & Murray focusing on Employment Law and Alternative Dispute Resolution. She lives in Portland.

Kelly McDonald – Business Litigation

Kelly McDonald is a Partner and Chair of the Bankruptcy Practice Group at Murray Plumb & Murray. He is a resident of Portland.

Richard O’Meara – Schools & Education

Richard O’Meara is a Partner, Chair of the Education Law Practice Group, and Co-Chair of the Litigation & Trial Practice Group at Murray Plumb & Murray. He is a resident of Portland.

Michael Traister – Business Litigation

Michael Traister is the Managing Partner, Co-Chair of the Litigation & Trial Practice Group, and Chair of the Construction Practice Group at Murray Plumb & Murray. He is a resident of North Yarmouth.

Additionally, two attorneys have been named to the 2023 Maine Rising Stars list. Candidates are eligible for Rising Stars if they are 40 years or younger, or have been in practice for 10 years or less.

Nicholas Bernate – Civil Litigation

Nicholas Bernate is a Senior Associate and member of Murray Plumb & Murray’s litigation team.

Sage Friedman – Business/Corporate

Sage Friedman is a Partner at Murray Plumb & Murray focusing on Business & Corporate Law and Real Estate & Finance. He is a resident of Portland.

Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

The annual selections are made using a multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.



Maine law firm Murray Plumb & Murray has been helping individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses successfully navigate legal issues since 1973. Attorneys at this mid-sized firm are known as relentless client advocates who go beyond winning to help shape the law they practice and better the community they serve. The firm’s practice areas include: Alternative Dispute Resolution; Business & Corporate; Business Reorganization; Construction; Criminal Defense; Education; Employment; Environmental and Land Use; Estate and Tax Planning, Probate and Trust Administration; Family Law; Intellectual Property, Media, and Technology; Litigation and Trial; Public Utilities, and Real Estate and Finance. More information is available at MPMLaw.com.