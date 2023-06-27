Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with periods of heavy rain throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Feeling the heat? Your pets are too. Here’s some tips to prevent heat stroke. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The damp, unsettled weather is slated to continue all week as one of the rainiest Junes on record comes to an end.

Janet Mills urged lawmakers to fix the bill’s language. When they declined, she said she had no choice but to veto it.

The support of Janet Mills, a former attorney general and prosecutor, is a surprise given that she vetoed a similar bill in 2021.

A similar proposal to expand gun background checks was rejected by 52 percent of Maine voters in 2016.

The bill would allow undocumented residents, refugees and asylum seekers under age 21 to quality for the state’s Medicaid program.

The incendiary messages were publicized on Monday by abortion-rights groups aligned with Rachel Talbot Ross.

Lucas Sirois, 43, is asking a judge to drop the charges.

Just a few decades ago, you could find a payphone at many Maine street corners, shopping centers, gas stations and hotels.

While the new budget has a lower tax rate, Bangor residents’ tax bills will likely increase due to rising residential property values.

An Orono home worth $200,000 will see its tax bill increase $12 in 2024.

The free-standing Orono Public Library opened in 2009. Now it has a chance to grow and better accommodate the town.

All cruise ships still must have advance reservations to visit Bar Harbor, regardless of the daily passenger limit.

Limestone chose Alvin Lam over one other candidate to lead the town after he offered to do the job for nothing.

A group of four fishing buddies, including Outdoors writer Pete Warner, loaded up the trucks and a couple of boats and headed to a remote area recently.

The Sebasticook River below Clinton boasts one of the highest concentration of eagles than any other area in the continental U.S.

This critter isn’t just an accomplished hunter, but also part vampire — on other insects.

In other Maine news …

Maine wants to curb violence against health care workers

ACLU and state closer to settlement over legal defense for poor Mainers

Monticello man accused of killing his girlfriend

Local chef brings casual dining to Presque Isle Country Club

2 Houlton girls are heading to soap box derby championship in Ohio

2 more towns are joining Down East public broadband utility

Man killed in Lincolnville fire lived alone

Feds consider a new wildlife refuge in western Maine

Accused Bowdoin killer’s jail interviews detail murders but elude motive

Escaped ram finally captured in Cape Elizabeth