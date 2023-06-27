Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the low 70s to high 60s from north to south, with periods of heavy rain throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Feeling the heat? Your pets are too. Here’s some tips to prevent heat stroke.
Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.
June will be one of Maine’s rainiest in a quarter century
The damp, unsettled weather is slated to continue all week as one of the rainiest Junes on record comes to an end.
Janet Mills’ 1st veto of 2023 prompts fight with labor over offshore wind
Janet Mills urged lawmakers to fix the bill’s language. When they declined, she said she had no choice but to veto it.
Janet Mills signs off on law partially decriminalizing prostitution in Maine
The support of Janet Mills, a former attorney general and prosecutor, is a surprise given that she vetoed a similar bill in 2021.
Gun control bid that Maine voters opposed in 2016 clears House by 1 vote
A similar proposal to expand gun background checks was rejected by 52 percent of Maine voters in 2016.
Maine House passes expansion of health coverage to more undocumented immigrants
The bill would allow undocumented residents, refugees and asylum seekers under age 21 to quality for the state’s Medicaid program.
Police investigating anti-abortion messages left near Maine House speaker’s home
The incendiary messages were publicized on Monday by abortion-rights groups aligned with Rachel Talbot Ross.
Accused leader of Maine medical pot ring claims federal law protects him
Lucas Sirois, 43, is asking a judge to drop the charges.
There are fewer than 50 payphones left in Maine
Just a few decades ago, you could find a payphone at many Maine street corners, shopping centers, gas stations and hotels.
Bangor approves new $123.2M city and school budget
While the new budget has a lower tax rate, Bangor residents’ tax bills will likely increase due to rising residential property values.
Orono residents can expect a slight increase in their tax bills next year
An Orono home worth $200,000 will see its tax bill increase $12 in 2024.
Orono’s library wants to expand with proposed $3.6M in federal funds
The free-standing Orono Public Library opened in 2009. Now it has a chance to grow and better accommodate the town.
Cruise ship line agrees to get reservations for future Bar Harbor visits
All cruise ships still must have advance reservations to visit Bar Harbor, regardless of the daily passenger limit.
Limestone’s new manager will donate entire $80,000 salary back to the town
Limestone chose Alvin Lam over one other candidate to lead the town after he offered to do the job for nothing.
We took a remote fishing trip to Maine’s North Woods
A group of four fishing buddies, including Outdoors writer Pete Warner, loaded up the trucks and a couple of boats and headed to a remote area recently.
Paddlers witnessed an osprey battle eagles over the Sebasticook River
The Sebasticook River below Clinton boasts one of the highest concentration of eagles than any other area in the continental U.S.
Meet the rare Maine bug that’s equal parts Frankenstein and Dracula
This critter isn’t just an accomplished hunter, but also part vampire — on other insects.
In other Maine news …
Maine wants to curb violence against health care workers
ACLU and state closer to settlement over legal defense for poor Mainers
Monticello man accused of killing his girlfriend
Local chef brings casual dining to Presque Isle Country Club
2 Houlton girls are heading to soap box derby championship in Ohio
2 more towns are joining Down East public broadband utility
Man killed in Lincolnville fire lived alone
Feds consider a new wildlife refuge in western Maine
Accused Bowdoin killer’s jail interviews detail murders but elude motive