A South Portland mail carrier that had been accused of aiding a drug trafficking ring pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge on Wednesday.

Katie Montgomery faces up to a year in prison after she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor conspiracy charge, according to the Portland Press Herald.

In March, Montgomery was indicted on a felony-level conspiracy charge which claimed that she was a repeat customer of Fire Bunny USA, a vendor that allegedly sold more than $7 million worth of drugs, including cocaine and ketamine, through the U.S. Postal Service between 2019 and 2022.

Montgomery allegedly gave advice on how to import drugs into the U.S. and checked the status of incoming packages to see if they had been flagged.

A sentencing date is set for Aug. 2, according to the Press Herald.