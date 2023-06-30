This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills vetoed a bill Friday granting Maine’s tribes access to many of the federal laws that do not automatically apply to them, setting up a showdown with lawmakers who may have the support to override her decision.

The bill is a top priority of House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, and Maine tribes who say their health and economy have lagged behind tribes in other parts of the country due to a landmark 1980 settlement.

That agreement gave the tribes $81.5 million in exchange for not backing off on trying to claim lands that would cover nearly two-thirds of the state, and it regulated tribes like Maine’s cities and towns, leaving them without the sweeping powers that other U.S. tribes enjoy.

It is a state version of an approach contained in a federal bill led by U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat from the 2nd District. But the effort has been opposed by Mills, a Democrat, and U.S. Sen. Angus King, a former governor and independent who caucuses with Democrats.

“I believe the interest we share to do right by the Wabanaki Nations and Maine people must be accomplished through legislation that is clear, thoroughly vetted, and well understood by all parties,” Mills wrote in a veto letter.

She said the bill does not achieve “these important standards, and I fear it would result in years, if not decades, of new, painful litigation that would exacerbate our government-to-government relationship and only further divide the state and our people.”

The amended bill would not allow Maine tribes to prosecute certain serious crimes and hold that Maine law continues to trump federal statutes on gambling. Environmental laws are also left out of the bill, and it could be repealed in full if a court finds it ineffective.

Both the House and Senate approved the bill last week by two-thirds margins that will be needed again to override the governor’s veto. The Legislature is expected to return next week to try to pass an addition to the two-year budget and handle any vetoes.

In a statement Friday, the Wabanaki Alliance, a group representing the state’s four federally recognized tribes, noted the bill was based on one consensus recommendation out of 22 from a 2019 task force that studied changes to the settlement.

“We’re disappointed that the Governor continues to block self-determination policies that would better the lives of tribal citizens and rural Mainers,” Chief Kirk Francis of the Penobscot Nation said in a statement. “Her constant insistence that she maintain control over the tribes is an outlier across the country.”