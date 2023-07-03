The Maine Community Foundation’s Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund has awarded $222,000 in scholarships to 19 students studying journalism at the undergraduate or graduate level.

The Gannett Scholarship provides support for students majoring in journalism or a related field and helps pay tuition for undergraduate or graduate studies.

This year’s Gannnett Scholarship recipients are Ashley Allen, Yarmouth; Ella Anderson, Long Island; Ryan Bell, Palmyra; Iselin Bratz, Camden; Mark Allen Fuller, Ellsworth; Devin Gifford, North Yarmouth; Nola Goodwin, Turner; Saber Hanington, Windsor; Michaela Hawthorne, Newport; Quinn McPherson, Kittery; Madison Morin, Benton; Katelin Moody, Appleton; Sam Pausman, Falmouth; Ava Philbrook, Trenton; Moira Sankey, Surry; Anne Shearer, Millinocket; Zachary Taranko, Saco; Sophia Taylor, Mount Desert; and Cali Warren, Brooks.

A volunteer review committee selected the students based on demonstrated interest in journalism, excellence in academic performance and financial need. The application for the 2024 Gannett Scholarship will open in January. For more information, visit www.mainecf.org/scholarships.

MaineCF has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

The Maine Community Foundation brings people and resources together to build a better Maine. MaineCF has offices in Ellsworth and Portland with additional staff located across the state. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.