Happy Fourth of July. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to mid-70s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Over the years, other celebrations that share DNA with horrible parades have sprung up — and some of them still continue.

This tourist season still looks promising, especially on sunny days, but it has gotten off to a soggy start.

The fight over the boat launch is both costing the town money and exposing the pitfalls of small-town governance.

Failure to settle the dispute means hard decisions for the 14,000 Maine patients that will have access to services at risk.

The upcoming race marks Theriault’s first time on the track since 2019 when he raced in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Jake Rainess had a breakthrough season for the Black Bears in helping lead them to their first America East Tournament.

The Black Bears will play three games each against New Hampshire, UConn, UMass and Northeastern.

We first thought the animal was a minke whale. But an expert confirmed it is actually an entirely different species rarely seen in Maine waters.

The science is clear: Biking is excellent for the heart, brain, blood vessels, muscles, balance and bone density.

When temperatures heat up and fish such as salmon and lake trout head deeper for more comfortable waters.

In other Maine news …

Janet Mills and lawmakers are negotiating over offshore wind labor rules

Maine passes bill to curb recording of attorney-client phone calls in jails

Portland urges Janet Mills to endorse Unity campus to house asylum seekers

Police seize 3,400 plants and 111 pounds of marijuana in Carmel

Worcester Resources hit with nearly $24K in fines

Man rescued after crashing his truck into the Union River

Police call circumstances suspicious after 2 people found dead in Brooklin home

Feds find dozens of violations at Thomaston cement company

Belfast’s Bellabooks is closing

Boat explodes on Thomas Pond in Raymond

Bear euthanized after attacking woman in western Maine

Federal program that’s helped protect Maine forests reaches milestone with new project

Stearns High renames its football field to honor former coach