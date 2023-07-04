Happy Fourth of July. Temperatures will be in the low 80s to mid-70s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here.
These Maine parades were so wild and crazy, most are now canceled
Over the years, other celebrations that share DNA with horrible parades have sprung up — and some of them still continue.
It’s been so rainy that even Mainers are cutting camping trips short
This tourist season still looks promising, especially on sunny days, but it has gotten off to a soggy start.
This Maine boat launch dispute devolved into a 3-year legal quagmire
The fight over the boat launch is both costing the town money and exposing the pitfalls of small-town governance.
Health care for thousands of Mainers at risk as deadline looms in insurance fight
Failure to settle the dispute means hard decisions for the 14,000 Maine patients that will have access to services at risk.
Former NASCAR driver Austin Theriault will race in the Oxford 250
The upcoming race marks Theriault’s first time on the track since 2019 when he raced in the NASCAR Cup Series.
UMaine’s star shortstop is transferring to the University of Houston
Jake Rainess had a breakthrough season for the Black Bears in helping lead them to their first America East Tournament.
UMaine men’s hockey has a challenging schedule this season
The Black Bears will play three games each against New Hampshire, UConn, UMass and Northeastern.
The whale in this Vinalhaven video is even more rare than we realized
We first thought the animal was a minke whale. But an expert confirmed it is actually an entirely different species rarely seen in Maine waters.
Biking Maine’s trails is better exercise than running
The science is clear: Biking is excellent for the heart, brain, blood vessels, muscles, balance and bone density.
Cooler, higher water means more Maine fishing opportunities
When temperatures heat up and fish such as salmon and lake trout head deeper for more comfortable waters.
In other Maine news …
Janet Mills and lawmakers are negotiating over offshore wind labor rules
Maine passes bill to curb recording of attorney-client phone calls in jails
Portland urges Janet Mills to endorse Unity campus to house asylum seekers
Police seize 3,400 plants and 111 pounds of marijuana in Carmel
Worcester Resources hit with nearly $24K in fines
Man rescued after crashing his truck into the Union River
Police call circumstances suspicious after 2 people found dead in Brooklin home
Feds find dozens of violations at Thomaston cement company
Belfast’s Bellabooks is closing
Boat explodes on Thomas Pond in Raymond
Bear euthanized after attacking woman in western Maine
Federal program that’s helped protect Maine forests reaches milestone with new project
Stearns High renames its football field to honor former coach