Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The planet’s life-support system veers toward breakdown and the Bangor Daily News illustrates with a photo of kids jumping joyously into a lake (“UMaine scientists find world hit unofficial hottest days on record,” in the BDN on July 6).

It would be hard to imagine a more irresponsible choice. Climate chaos, wheeee!

Larry Gilman

Southwest Harbor