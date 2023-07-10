LBM Journal, the leading media company serving the lumber/building material industry, has announced that John Muzzy, Retail Division human resources manager of Hancock Lumber, has been named to the inaugural class of the LBM 40 Under 40. Muzzy is a graduate of Greenville High School.

“One of the thorniest, and most consistently challenging, issues facing companies across the U.S. is attracting, hiring and retaining young talent,” says Rick Schumacher, executive editor and publisher of LBM Journal. “That’s why we launched the LBM 40 Under 40–to recognize and celebrate the growing class of strong young leaders in the LBM community. It’s an impressive group, and we’re honored to have John Muzzy as a member of our inaugural class.”

As reported in the June 2023 issue of LBM Journal, Muzzy is living, breathing proof that the LBM industry represents an incredible opportunity for young talent to build a rewarding career doing important work.

“It’s not just selling materials; we are a big part of putting people in their homes, of helping their vision and dreams turn into reality,” says Muzzy.

When it comes to advice for the next generation of LBM professionals, Muzzy says that whether someone finds satisfaction in helping people, seeing what they’ve accomplished with their own hands, or working with data and problem solving, “I’d be able to talk to them about possible paths at Hancock Lumber.”

In reaction to being part of the inaugural LBM 40 Under 40 class, he stated that, “I’m incredibly humbled and appreciative to be included in this amazing group! It’s a great honor to represent my generation and my wonderful teammates at Hancock Lumber.”

Founded in 2003, LBM Journal has established itself as the leading media company serving the lumber/building material distribution channel. With its flagship magazine published 11 times per year—available both in print and digital versions, LBM Journal also produces the LBM Daily eNewsletter, educational webinars, the annual LBM Strategies Conference, and the robust LBMJournal.com website. To learn more, visit www.LBMJournal.com.