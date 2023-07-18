A landlord allegedly recruited three men to break into a tenant’s Acton apartment over the weekend.

Jessie Manchester, 36, of Sanford, Christopher Moreau, 36, of Shapleigh and Harley Faires, 33, of Acton have been charged with burglary and criminal threatening, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The trio allegedly showed up on motorcycles to the Acton Ridge Road residence, where they allegedly kicked in the door and threatened the woman living there, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The landlord, whom the sheriff’s office didn’t identify, allegedly solicited help from the men because of a dispute with the tenant, whose identity wasn’t released as well.

It’s not clear whether the landlord is facing charges or what the dispute was over.

Manchester, Moreau and Faires were taken to the York County Sheriff’s Office, where bail was set at $2,500. They have since been released.