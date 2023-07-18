A contractor died Monday after falling from a ladder while working inside a Kittery restaurant.

The 66-year-old man from Durham, New Hampshire, was working at Loco Coco’s Tacos on Walker Street about 8:45 a.m. when he fell, according to the Kittery Police Department.

He later succumbed to his injuries at Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire, Kittery police said Monday afternoon.

The Kittery police, New Hampshire medical examiner’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the death.

No additional information was released.

That comes just weeks after a Lebanon town employee, 41-year-old David Goodwin, died after being struck by an excavator while working as a flagger at a job site. An autopsy determined he suffered multiple fatal fractures in the JUne 15 crash.