Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

﻿I agree wholeheartedly with Melodie Greene from Calais about unfiltered news on C-SPAN. Archives are available for Senate and House happenings and many committees if watching live is not an option for you.

Weekend BookTV attracted me to C-SPAN in 1997. Now History and BookTV with author presentations are available on weekends.

Finding truth in news is easier on C-SPAN because the viewer can judge for themselves about the speaker, whether a politician or an author of a nonfiction researched book.

An educated citizenry is what our founding fathers envisioned. Can we live up to this standard in order to be an enlightened voter? Learning all sides of an issue takes time and C-SPAN provides a source uninterrupted by ads.

Martha F. Barkley

Belgrade Lakes