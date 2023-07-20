A man has been arrested in a Brewer hit-and-run that left an 87-year-old seriously injured,

David Mackenzie, 51, of Holden has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and aggravated assault, both felonies, according to the Brewer Police Department.

Mackenzie was driving on Eastern Avenue about 8:39 p.m. Saturday when he allegedly struck Ira Williams and then fled down the road toward Holden.

Williams was taken to a local hospital, where he was being treated for serious injuries. He has fractured bones but is medically stable and “doing well, all things considered,” Deputy Chief Christopher Martin told the Bangor Daily News earlier this week.

The crash remains under investigation, police said Wednesday afternoon.