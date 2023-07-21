To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call the new 988 three-digit hotline or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Suicide prevention services can also be reached at 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255).

The Maine Marine Patrol pulled a body out of the Penobscot River Friday morning.

The patrol recovered the body of Mark Hatch, 44, of Gray after responding to a report of an abandoned truck near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, according to the Maine Marine Patrol.

The truck was confirmed to belong to Hatch, and security footage in the area showed what that patrol believes to be Hatch parking his truck and walking out onto the bridge Friday morning. Some of his personal belongings were found on the rail of the bridge, which led investigators to start looking for Hatch. His body was discovered about a half-mile downriver from the bridge.

Hatch’s body has been transferred to a local funeral home.

Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member. Additional support for this reporting is provided by BDN readers.