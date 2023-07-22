The Maine Central Institute’s girls’ basketball program is changing hands, with former junior varsity coach Tasha Pratt taking the reins.

The Dexter native is entering her third year coaching at MCI, and is “super excited” for the upcoming season.

“It means everything to me,” the 26-year-old stated.

A lifelong basketball player and four-year varsity letterwoman at Dexter, Pratt initially got involved with the program at MCI when former classmate Matt Bartlett was hired as the girls’ varsity coach a few years back.

Pratt served as Bartlett’s assistant coach and JV coach for the past two years, forming a deep relationship with her players, and learning the specifics of Bartlett’s system. She says that the foundation Bartlett laid will carry over, as the duo shared similar coaching styles, but that she’ll focus on defense in practice and in games.

“Defense is super important to me,” Pratt said.

Bartlett recommended Pratt as his successor this offseason, and she was ultimately hired based on “her familiarity with the program, her passion and excitement for coaching basketball and in particular at MCI, and her philosophy around the game of basketball,” Athletic Director Jason Allen said.

Since being hired, Pratt has gotten straight to work, taking the Huskies to summer league round robins in Madison, and hosting open practices to try to grow the program. Last year, MCI’s varsity and junior varsity teams had only 15 girls total, and had to run combined practices to have enough numbers for drills and scrimmages.

“If girls want to play basketball, they’re welcome to come feel it out at the summer clinics. I love helping shape young athletes,” Pratt said.

Leading the varsity team this year will be co-captains senior Skyla Dean and junior Kayleigh Dunton. Dean can play all five positions, and led all Class B girls’ basketball players in rebounds last season. Pratt said the duo “stepped up” during the Huskies’ summer league games this year, earning the 2023-24 captain spots.

The Huskies finished 12-6 last year, but lost in the preliminary round of the state tournament. “I’m expecting great things,” Pratt stated.

Pratt works as a health care administrator at Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital, and she is also pursuing a degree in that field at Husson University.