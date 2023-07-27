New details have emerged about a 14-year-old killed in Mount Vernon last year.

Testimony in juvenile court revealed Brooke McLaughlin was allegedly stabbed 10 times by her boyfriend, Adian Grant, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

He was 15 at the time, and it’s not clear yet whether he will be tried as a juvenile or an adult.

The teen couple was living together in McLaughlin’s mother’s home, the Sentinel reported.

The boy told officials he was smoking marijuana and drinking vodka at the time. The two were talking about prior relationships, which led to an argument, according to the newspaper.

The boyfriend is accused of stabbing McLaughlin multiple times with a steak knife before leaving the scene in her mother’s car.

Grant was arrested days later and charged with murder.