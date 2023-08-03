BERWICK, Maine — A person was seriously injured after they were run over during what police believe was a road rage incident in Berwick.

The person was struck and seriously injured at around 5:30 p.m. last Friday on George Street, according to police. Although an investigation is ongoing, officials believe the crash occurred because of road rage.

Police say they have spoken with the driver involved, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can contact Det. Steven Shisler at 207-698-1136, option 1, or email s.shisler@berwickpd.org.