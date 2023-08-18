PRESQUE ISLE — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host an open house from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Aroostook County Extension Office, 57 Houlton Road, rain or shine.

The event is free to the public and will showcase some of the many programs and services UMaine Extension offers. Extension staff will deliver presentations on a variety of topics including preparing gardens for fall, making meals in an electric pressure cooker and nutrition education. Crafts and activities, including a 4-H plant printing station, will be available, along with useful resources and information.

Herb seedling plants will be given out to the first 20 attendees. For more information, or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-834-3905 or sharon.paradis@maine.edu.