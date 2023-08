Gospel Merengue band Revelación Maranatha from the Dominican Republic. It’s loud, it’s fun, it’s Spanish, and it’s worship! Free-will offering to support The Good Samaritan Hospital in LaRomana, DR, and band expenses. Monday, Sept. 11 7 p.m. Columbia Street Baptist Church, 63 Columbia Street, Bangor, ME 04412 csbcbangor.org.

