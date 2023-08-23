Maine basketball star Cooper Flagg has planned his first three official visits to NCAA Division I programs around the country, according to a college recruitment news website.

Flagg will be visiting Duke, UConn and Kansas this fall, 247Sports reported Wednesday. Dates for the visits were not specified.

Flagg went on an unofficial visit to Duke earlier this month, posting photos in a Blue Devils uniform to Instagram. Flagg has also received offers from programs such as UMaine, UCLA, Michigan and Villanova.

The rising junior reclassified to the class of 2024 two weeks ago, and has plans to play at the collegiate level next fall. He is the No. 1 prospect nationwide in the class of 2024.

Cooper and his twin brother, Ace, led Nokomis to its first ever Maine state championship in 2021-22, before transferring to Montverde Academy in Florida for their sophomore year. Cooper was named Gatorade Maine Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2022, the first freshman to ever win the award.