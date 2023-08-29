A settlement approved on Tuesday aims to reshape legal representation in Maine for people who can’t afford an attorney.

The agreement stems from a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union against the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services in 2022 alleging that the state commission was not fulfilling the constitutional rights of poor people in Maine to be represented by an attorney.

In the settlement, which sets a goal of reforming Maine’s indigent defense system, the parties agreed to continue to advocate for resources for the commission to meet its obligations. The commission agreed to update its regulatory framework for the skills, training, supervision, and support necessary to carry out its responsibilities. The settlement also sets standards, requires “enforceable metrics regarding Counsel qualifications, evaluation, training and Lawyer of the Day” and establishes enforcement mechanisms.

“Rather than impose a set of one-time reforms that may be out-of-date by next year, the proposed settlement requires the parties to engage in a robust, ongoing campaign to continue the work of reforming Maine’s indigent defense system,” the agreement states, adding that there is “no quick fix or single solution to the current and future challenges to [the system].”

The agreement goes next to Justice Michaela Murphy for final approval, according to the Maine Monitor.