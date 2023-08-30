Lewiston school administrators are still trying to get proof of state-mandated vaccinations from hundreds of families, as the school year gets underway.

Public and private school students in the state are required to show proof of vaccinations to attend school, under a state law that went into effect two years ago.

Lewiston Superintendent Jake Langlais said that the district voted to delay full implementation of the law until this fall. But he said several hundred students have yet to show proof of vaccinations, despite more than a year of extensive efforts by school nurses to contact families.

“They even helped families set up appointments at pediatrician offices, with the required vaccines. Even tried to facilitate rides, at times. We’ve done all we can do to ensure families have met the obligations that are required,” he said.

Langlais said the district won’t send any students away from school when they arrive for their first day of classes on Wednesday.

But he said the district will have to have a cut-off date for families at some point.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.