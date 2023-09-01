A North Anson man is facing a mandatory minimum five-year sentence after pleading guilty in federal district court Friday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Cody Mosher, 29, led police on a high-speed chase through Norridgewock and Madison before his arrest in January, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In Mosher’s vehicle, officers allegedly found 758.91 grams of fentanyl, or 379,000 potentially lethal doses, according to the DOJ. He also allegedly possessed 21 grams of cocaine, a “substantial amount of cash,” and more than 300 pills.

He faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million. His prison term will be followed by a minimum of four years and up to a lifetime of supervised release.

Mosher’s sentence, which will be determined by a federal district court judge, is pending the completion of an investigative report by the U.S. Probation Office, according to the DOJ.