A Bangor man is accused of pointing a gun at another man before firing a single shot into the air.

Toman Caudill, 30, had his first appearance Tuesday before District Court Judge Michael Roberts.

Caudill was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and criminal threatening, both Class C offenses, as well as aggravated reckless conduct, a Class B offense, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, a Class D offense.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Caudill was walking with his fiancee, 1-year-old son and a neighbor kid near Rangeley Place, according to police.

Caudill told Bangor police that a man was swinging a bat and saying, “Come here.”

The man told police that Caudill pointed a handgun at him and said he “had a license to kill.” The man responded that he didn’t “have a license to do shit,” according to police.

Caudill then pointed the gun in the air and fired a shot, the man told police.

The man Caudill is accused of pulling the gun on told police that he does not know Caudill, but he thinks Caudill is the same person who pulled a gun on him a few days earlier in a separate incident.

Witnesses told police they heard two men arguing before hearing a gunshot.

One woman told police she was playing in the yard with her three young children when she saw a man reach into his waistband. She knew he was pulling out a gun and started yelling at him because she was worried for her kids.

Caudill denied having a gun and shooting it, according to police.

Police did not find a gun on Caudill when they arrested him. A gun was found on his fiancee, who told police Caudill gave it to her because he heard sirens.

In Caudill’s bag, police said they found eight pills of oxycodone and acetaminophen, 16 unused rounds of ammunition and a hatchet.

Caudill is not allowed to have possession of a gun because he has previous felony convictions, according to court records. Those convictions include domestic violence assault, tampering with a witness or victim and criminal threatening, domestic violence threatening. He also has misdemeanor convictions for domestic violence and criminal mischief.

Bond was set at $5,000. Caudill is not allowed to have contact with his fiancee and five other people, Roberts said.

Caudill had not posted bond and was in the Penobscot County Jail as of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.