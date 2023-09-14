A former Oxford Hills Christian Academy administrator is accused of stealing money from the school.

Clarence Swartz, 49, of Buckfield was arrested Monday and charged with theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to the Sun Journal.

Oxford Police Chief Rickie Jack told the Sun Journal that Swartz allegedly stole at least $10,000 from the Oxford Hills Christian Academy.

Officials from the school reportedly called police in August and reported funds being stolen. This happened about three months after Swartz resigned as administrator, according to the Sun Journal.

Oxford Hills Christian Academy addressed Swartz’s arrest in a Facebook post on Monday, saying in part:

“The Oxford Hills Christian Academy (OHCA) community is deeply saddened by the recent news surrounding the arrest and alleged actions of our former administrator, Clarence Swartz. We want to make it very clear that this arrest has nothing to do with his interactions with children and we do not believe there is any threat to the school. We are taking this investigation very seriously and are committed to addressing the allegations in a transparent and responsible manner. We are cooperating with police in any way that we can to help the investigation.”

Swartz is out on bail after posting a $2,000 unsecured bond. A condition of bail is that he is barred from returning to the school, according to the Sun Journal.