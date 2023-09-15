SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Not every Mainer hates hurricanes.

This weekend’s impending big blow brought nearly 50 surfers to Higgins Beach on Friday morning to ride the fat, powerful and regular swells coming courtesy of Hurricane Lee. Some surfers coming from as far away as Quebec, and many said the breakers were perfect.

“It’s hurricane season and we all look forward to it, ironically enough,” River Gish of Portland said.

Gish, who was waxing his board in the town parking lot with friend Garrett Linderman, said even if Saturday’s waves are bigger, they won’t be any better for surfing. Once the chaotic winds really kick up, the best waves will get tops blown off, turning them into spray and ruining the fun.

“Today’s the day everyone is going to be out,” he said. “Tomorrow? I don’t know. Maybe some psychos will be here.”

Gish and Linderman are familiar with surfing in hurricane-infested waters. Gish grew up in Florida and Linderman hails from the Texas gulf coast. Neither one was worried about Lee.

“I don’t mean to scoff,” Gish said, “But it’s not going to be much of a storm.”

Linderman said he’d waited out much more powerful hurricanes back home in Texas.

“You just hold onto your butt, board up the windows and have a movie marathon until the power goes out,” he said. “Then, when it’s over, you paddle to the store in your kayak for some milk.”

When their surfboards were waxed and ready, both men wriggled into their wetsuits and headed for the beach, a couple blocks away. While walking, Gish and Linderman passed several other surfers on their way back, looking bedraggled, sandy and exhilarated. Each one gave the pair a nod and a knowing smile.

Gish got his first look at the two-story waves crashing into the sand, then his mouth formed a perfect circle and let out a yelp. His lips stayed that way for at least ten seconds, while his wide eyes took in the scene.

Just offshore, dozens of surfers bobbed in the water. With every wave, one or two tried to get up and ride. Some made it a few feet. Others turned in spectacular runs, slicing sideways across the green, foaming water before shooting off the crest like human cannonballs, their boards trailing behind.

On shore, scores of onlookers sat in lawn chairs, watching the action. Some had cameras or binoculars. Dogs chased sticks. A couple, hand-in-hand, waded out into the water and jumped through a wave.

A man on vacation from Montreal watched the surfers, transfixed.

“Ooo la, la,” he said. “It really is a beautiful sport.”

Gish and Linderman walked down the beach together, through ankle-deep water and found their spot. They leashed their boards to their legs and looked at each other.

“Ready?” Linderman said.

“Let’s go,” Gish said.

Far out to sea, Hurricane Lee crept closer.