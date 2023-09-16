Maine businesses are hunkering down and making preparations ahead of Hurricane Lee. That includes Maine’s lobstermen, who hit the water ahead of the storm to secure their assets.

“I’ve taken up half my traps and shifted the other half inside the Pigeon Hill Bay, hoping for some cover while this hurricane hits,” said Lance Kennedy, a Maine lobsterman. “I’ve taken up 120 in the last three days, but I still have 120 out there right now. I’m not sure what’s going to happen.

“I haven’t been fishing too long, but I’ve been fishing long enough to know that 70, 80 mile an hour winds in here, 20, 25-foot seas is not going to be very good,” he added.

A boat is lifted from the water in advance of Hurricane Lee at York Harbor Marine, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in York, Maine. Many boat owners have opted to put their vessels in storage earlier than usual to avoid risking damage from this weekend’s storm. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The storm ends a rough season for lobstermen as well as other businesses that rely on the summer rush.

From fog to all the rain Maine has endured, Hurricane Lee is just the cap on what’s been an underwhelming few months for the industry.