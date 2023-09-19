The Bangor Daily News and its media partners at CBS News 13 will hold the first debate in Portland’s mayoral race at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

All five candidates — City Councilors Pious Ali, Mark Dion and Andrew Zarro, plus former Councilor Justin Costa and political newcomer Dylan Pugh — have said they will attend the in-studio debate in Portland. They are running in a ranked-choice voting contest to replace Mayor Kate Snyder, who declined to run for a second term.

Both CBS News 13 and the BDN will stream the debate on their websites and Facebook pages. Only the first half-hour will be televised before the entire event switches over to streaming. You can watch the first half over the air if you live in southern Maine up to the Augusta area.

It starts a run of debates in the race to lead Maine’s largest city. The candidates will come back together for a Wednesday forum at the Portland Public Library, and the Portland Press Herald and the University of New England are partnering on another debate on Oct. 3.