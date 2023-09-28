A medical malpractice case against a Lewiston hospital has gone to trial.

Michael Whittier of Poland is suing Central Maine Medical Center, claiming its doctors were negligent in diagnosing and treating his cancer, according to the Sun Journal.

The suit claims a doctor first noted Whittier’s enlarged prostate in 2016 with a lab test confirming a high risk of prostate cancer.

However, the suit alleges that between 2017 and 2020 CMMC failed to report results to Whittier, order a follow-up or refer him to a urologist.

A CMMC doctor did eventually refer Whittier to a urologist, and he underwent surgery but at the point the cancer had spread, the Sun Journal reported.

In his complaint, Whittier claims medical malpractice and fraudulent concealment among other damages.

Earlier this year, a judge denied CMMC’s motion to dismiss the case.

The trial, which began Monday, is expected to continue this week.