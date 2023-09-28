Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

After serving in the U.S. House of Representatives, I served as deputy director of the United States Arms Control and Disarmament Agency. In this role, I witnessed firsthand how foreign governments try to disrupt our democracy for their own benefit.

This is not some phantom fear; it is a reality we face every day.

The Federal Elections Commission recently ruled that it has no jurisdiction over state referendum campaigns, creating a dangerous loophole that allows corporations controlled by foreign governments to spend money in referendum campaigns unless explicitly prohibited by state law.

A yes vote on Question 2 would close that loophole and put elections back in the hands of Maine people — and out of reach from foreign government-owned entities.

This initiative is long overdue and needs to be passed immediately in order to protect our elections as well as our national security.

David Emery

Former Congressman

St. George