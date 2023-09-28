Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

What is this obsession with President Joe Biden’s age? He’s too old! Too old for what? Is he trying out for the Red Sox, is he looking for a position in track and field, for next year’s Olympics? No!

The man has 40 years of experience in government. He knows how the game is played. It’s his age that gives him the experience, insight and knowledge to lead, and his accomplishments prove that. He is surrounded by youth. Many of his cabinet and White House staff are young men and women ready to step in if there is an emergency. He has solidified our position with our NATO allies, and gotten back the international respect we lost under Donald Trump.

Biden believes in democracy and honors our Constitution, and he would fight to protect them. His staff shares and supports his position. Critics, if you dare, take the time, research all he accomplished in his first year as president.

Why should he not have our confidence? It makes you wonder what else this man has to do, to stop the doubting. Would the four minute mile help?

Doug Davis

Windham