Susan Wehry, M.D., is an associate clinical professor in the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and principal investigator of AgingME.

Recently, Grace Simonson, a second-year medical student at University of New England, came to see me with a worry about her mother. “As far back as we know, women in my family have had dementia. My mom is worried it is ‘coming for her.’ Any idea what I can do for a research project that might help her?”

This concern over dementia is not new, but it is becoming more prevalent, and it now has a name: dementia worry.

More and more middle-aged and older adults are developing this unique health anxiety. Compound that with high numbers of people of all ages wondering if the pandemic has had a permanent effect on their mental abilities (“brain fog”) due directly to long COVID or to the indirect effects of isolation. What we are left with is a high population of people experiencing anxiety over their brain function, and a recent study showed that such anxiety may actually exacerbate symptoms and prevent individuals from seeking help.

World Alzheimer’s Month, which is recognized in September, was founded by Alzheimer’s Disease International to raise awareness and challenge the stigma surrounding Alzheimer’s disease and other kinds of dementia. It is crucial that we change the narrative around all forms of dementia to one in which a diagnosis is not the end of life but a starting point for new conversations about living with significant brain changes.

There is great progress being made on this front. The World Health Organization is moving away from the doom-and-gloom tragedy narrative and is instead advocating for a more dementia-inclusive society. And locally, our state’s AgingME initiative is instilling hope and emboldening action through educational presentations on dementia across Maine.

During the program, participants learn that there are actionable steps they can take immediately to improve their brain health and their quality of life. We also study the impact of the program on the participants, and the results are promising. Participants who self-identified as older adults reported an immediate reduction in dementia worry and a strong intent to adopt at least one strategy to promote their brain health. And, by engaging students like Grace in this research, we are equipping tomorrow’s health providers with the compassion, as well as the clinical skills, to better serve older adults and care for people living with dementia.

It is equally important to remember that hope extends beyond the initial stages of dementia. People diagnosed with mid-stage or even advanced-stage dementia can still benefit from meaningful, individualized interventions that improve their quality of life. Thanks to generous support from Bernard Osher through The Cedars in Portland, a group of geriatrics experts and health professions students from UNE are researching innovative strategies — such as cognitive stimulation, nature immersion, music and art engagement, and reminiscence therapies — to engage and enrich the lives of those living with dementia in all stages.

Looking ahead, we must celebrate advances in research, use education to dispel anxiety and misinformation, and encourage people to be advocates for their own brain health. Assessment of cognitive function is the cornerstone of effective brain health management. Acknowledging cognitive changes and seeking professional guidance at the earliest signs can significantly impact the course of mild cognitive impairment. From adopting a brain-healthy lifestyle to staying socially engaged, individuals can take proactive steps to support cognitive function.

By fostering hope, encouraging proactive measures, and training the next generation of health professionals like Grace to meet those with dementia where they’re at, we can create a society that not only better understands dementia but also supports those living with it.