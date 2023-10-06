PORTLAND — Arkatechture CUSO, a technology company dedicated to empowering organizations with a better understanding of their business through data, has joined the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program. Participation in the program will provide Arkatechture with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable Arkatechture’s managed services platform (Arkalytics) to integrate with Symitar’s Episys core. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily deploy third-party products. This will make it easier for Arkatechture’s credit union clients to use Episys and allow credit union clients to extract data easily from their cores. Jack Henry’s VIP provides vendors with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems.

“We are thrilled about becoming a Jack Henry VIP member! Over the past several months, we have diligently worked with Jack Henry to ensure that our mutual Credit Union customers have a seamless way of integrating the Episys core system into Arkalytics but more importantly that it would remove the need for any heavy lifting on the Credit Union’s end. With this very exciting step, Arkalytics customers on Episys will now experience a more accelerated and effortless core integration into our platform. This will not only allow for better and more speedy integrations for our customers but will also provide them with direct access to both Arkalytics and Jack Henry technical resources. We are very excited to continue on this journey to create better integration experiences for our Arkalytics customers!,” remarks Susmi Sengupta, chief technology officer at Arkatechture.