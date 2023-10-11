After some speculation, Cooper and Ace Flagg, and the rest of the Montverde Academy boys’ basketball team, are officially coming to Maine.

Kelly Flagg, Cooper and Ace’s mother, announced last month that they would be playing in Maine, but further details were not yet available.

The national champion Eagles will play two games in Portland this January, according to Montverde Academy’s basketball schedule. The first will be against the South Shore Vikings from Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m., and then CATS Academy from Boston, on Friday, Jan. 6, time TBA.

Friday’s game will take place at the Cross Insurance Arena, and Saturday’s game will take place at the Portland Expo Center. The two-game slate is dubbed the “Maine Event.”

The games are expected to draw sell-out crowds as they’re likely to be among the final times Maine basketball fans can watch Cooper Flagg play in his home state. Cooper has reclassified to the class of 2024, and is considered the nation’s number one prospect.

The twin brothers and Newport natives transferred to Montverde Academy in Florida in 2022 after leading Nokomis to its first ever Class A state championship as freshmen. Cooper was named Maine Gatorade Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year for his efforts, the first freshman to ever win the award.

The Montverde Academy boys basketball team has won multiple national championships, most recently in 2020, ’21 and ’22.

Cooper will likely be attending Duke or UConn next fall.