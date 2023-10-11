All First National Bank branches will be collecting sweet treats and seasonings for local food pantries through Nov. 10.

If you would like to help, First National Bank welcomes donations to your local branches. Sought-after items include: cake, cookie, brownie and muffin mix, cinnamon, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, and taco seasoning.

“We are committed to making a meaningful impact with our annual Sugar and Spice drive,” said Tony McKim, president and CEO of First National Bank. “Through our outreach to local food pantries, we learned that spices, often overlooked, were in high demand, along with sweet treats that bring joy, especially during the holiday season.”

First National Bank, a subsidiary of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNLC) is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, please call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.